Candidacy opens for Kuwait parliamentary elections

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Registration opened in Kuwait on Monday for potential candidates to run for next month's parliamentary elections.

The registration process will continue for ten days until Sept. 7, the state news agency KUNA reported.

On Sunday, Kuwait set Sept.

29 for electing a new 50-seat National Assembly, a few weeks after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved the parliament citing "correcting the political scene." The move followed a dispute between the parliament and government amid attempts by lawmakers to question ministers, a move seen by the government as a disruption of the executive authority.

The assembly is the Gulf state's legislative authority and is mandated to observe the work of the executive authority and issue laws, which come into effect after being ratified by the country's ruler.