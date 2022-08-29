UrduPoint.com

Candidacy Opens For Kuwait Parliamentary Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Candidacy opens for Kuwait parliamentary elections

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Registration opened in Kuwait on Monday for potential candidates to run for next month's parliamentary elections.

The registration process will continue for ten days until Sept. 7, the state news agency KUNA reported.

On Sunday, Kuwait set Sept.

29 for electing a new 50-seat National Assembly, a few weeks after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved the parliament citing "correcting the political scene." The move followed a dispute between the parliament and government amid attempts by lawmakers to question ministers, a move seen by the government as a disruption of the executive authority.

The assembly is the Gulf state's legislative authority and is mandated to observe the work of the executive authority and issue laws, which come into effect after being ratified by the country's ruler.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Parliament Kuwait Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

1 hour ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

3 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

5 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

6 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.