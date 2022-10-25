UrduPoint.com

Candidates Court Elusive Youth Vote As US Midterms Loom

October 25, 2022

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Riven by angst over a warming planet, fearful for democracy and facing a financially uncertain future, young people tend to be among the most politically engaged groups in the United States.

Except when it comes to actually voting.

"Do you know the end date of when I have to vote?" asks Will Schuler, 22, a student at Atlanta's Emory University, realizing he hasn't got his act together yet, with just days to go cast his ballot.

Young voters have always been an unpredictable constituency but in Georgia, one of the most closely-watched states in November's midterm elections, people of Will's generation helped power the Democrats to victory in 2020.

In the home stretch of this campaign, the party of President Joe Biden is trying to woo them back to polling booths.

Schuler registered to vote at his college campus. But the tall, dark-haired chemistry student, by his own admission, is not the most passionate about politics.

"A lot of the time college students are just trying to enjoy their day, have a good time, study," he told AFP, adding he is thinking about voting Democratic on November 8.

- Youth power - In Georgia, two extremely close duels, fueled by tens of millions of Dollars, are captivating America.

Democrat Raphael Warnock, the first Black US senator elected in the southern state with a long history of segregation, is seeking re-election against Herschel Walker, a former US football star backed by Donald Trump.

The contest could well decide which party gets control of the US Senate -- and the ability to advance or frustrate Biden's agenda.

There is also a fierce battle for the governor's office, where Republican Brian Kemp is up against an influential Democratic figure, Stacey Abrams.

"Part of the reason why I chose to come to Emory was because I knew that Georgia was such an important state in elections in the United States," said Rob Golin, 18.

In recent weeks, several Democratic candidates have made the university a campaign stop.

"Georgia is ranked as the number one Senate race where young people could have the biggest impact," said Ruby Belle Booth, a pollster at Tufts University.

In the polls, the issues Republicans campaign on -- inflation and crime -- resonate more deeply with the general electorate than Democratic preoccupations such as abortion rights and protecting democracy.

"Because young Georgians prefer Democratic candidates by so much, they end up -- if they turn out in big numbers -- really impacting the election," Booth told AFP, adding that the effect was most acute among Black youth.

