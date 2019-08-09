Candidates descend on Iowa state fair to make pitch for 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Des Moines, United States, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Deep-fried corn dogs, a blistering summer sun, and discerning American voters greet the presidential candidates at Iowa's state fair, a must stop on the early road to the White House.

Two dozen candidates -- 23 Democrats and a longshot Republican Primary challenger to President Donald Trump -- will step onto the political soapbox to make their case to attendees at the fair over its 11-day run.

The historic annual event in the state capital Des Moines is expected to host more than a million people this year, from all corners of this largely rural Midwestern state that votes first in the party presidential nomination battles.

With the fair such a crucial test of political viability in Iowa and beyond, it has become an essential campaign stop for candidates, like current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, who dropped in on Thursday to woo voters.

The fair is "pretty much the kickoff for the presidential candidates to get ready for the Iowa caucuses, to get their name out, get with the people," Iowa County supervisor John Gahring told AFP.

"The state fair is where everyone's at." Candidates relish the opportunity to hone their message to attentive voters, but many also partake in the fair's quirky traditions.

"You kind of have to pay your dues (and) eat the pork chop on the stick," Kerry Waughtal, 50, a technology employee born and raised in Des Moines, said of the presidential candidates.

But aside from sampling culinary delights, glad-handing voters, or admiring the butter cow sculpture, candidates must be themselves in a venue where authenticity rules.

"I don't need Elizabeth Warren to put on a pair of cowboy boots just because she's coming to the fair," Waughtal said of the senator who is currently tied for second in the race -- and will take to the soapbox on Saturday.

"I'd rather just have everybody be their most authentic self because that's what we want to see."Bekah Hall, a 23-year-old student at Iowa State University, had a sharper message.