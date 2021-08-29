UrduPoint.com

Candidates Seeking Merkel's Crown In First Major TV Debate

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The three candidates seeking Chancellor Angela Merkel's job face their first major prime-time tv debate on Sunday, with her party's choice to succeed her desperately seeking to reverse a losing trend less than a month before elections.

The candidate of Merkel's CDU-CSU alliance, Armin Laschet, had gone into the election race with a comfortable lead over his rivals from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens.

But several missteps in the last weeks have left his popularity in the doldrums and support for his party slipping just as Merkel is due to bow out of politics after 16 years as German leader.

Instead, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who was largely written off by many in the beginning given lacklustre support for his SPD, has now sprung forward in the race.

He has even overtaken the leader of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, as she stumbled too from a series of scandals including plagiarism claims.

A poll published by Bild am Sonntag newspaper just hours before the TV battle showed support for Scholz's SPD climbing to 24 percent. The CDU-CSU alliance meanwhile sank to its all-time worst score at 21 percent. The Greens were at 17 percent.

The survey appears to confirm recent trends that support for the SPD was surging and that for the conservatives waning, in the crucial last lap of the election race.

Merkel's conservatives were now "in total panic," said Bild.

The picture was worse when it came to Germans want as chancellor, with polls over the last weeks showing Scholz with a big lead over Laschet and Baerbock.

The apparent splintered political landscape heralds complicated talks ahead to form a government, as mathematically, three parties would be needed for a stable coalition.

For the first time in over a decade, stable Germany was staring at a potentially turbulent political future.

