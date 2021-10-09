UrduPoint.com

'Candy Desk': The Sugary Secret Powering The US Senate

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

'Candy desk': the sugary secret powering the US Senate

Washington, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :It looks much like the rest of the furniture in the US Senate, but one desk harbors a secret power giving it the unique capacity to unite the deeply-divided chamber -- it's full of sugary treats.

The "candy desk" -- replete with chocolates, sticky lollies and other goodies capable of sweetening even the most laborious voting session -- has been legislators' guilty pleasure for more than half a century.

Situated near a busy entrance on the Republican side, this saccharine stockpile requires a storekeeper of sorts to make sure it is always full.

During periods of intense negotiation, like the scrummage over spending and debt that has preoccupied senators in recent weeks, it is a responsibility that the nation's legislators take seriously.

"I can assure you that the candy desk is now, and will continue to be, well stocked," the current incumbent, Pennsylvania's Pat Toomey, told AFP.

You'll have to take the Republican senator's word for it, as pictures of the mahogany bureau, with its writing box, bookshelves and ventilation grills, are extremely rare thanks to a Senate rule proscribing photography.

Senators enjoy oratory -- especially their own -- and keep unconventional hours. A vote on even the most ostensibly straightforward issue can take all night.

The idea of the candy desk isn't really to keep the legislators well-nourished during these never-ending debates.

But with almost a third of senators well into their 70s and beyond, the august body needs all the ambrosia it can get to keep the members perky in the small hours.

- 'Keeping senators awake' - "It's actually a very important part of keeping senators awake during these long hours of testimony," Santorum, another Pennsylvanian, told public radio station NPR last year.

Santorum regales colleagues with a lesser-known controversy from Clinton's 1999 acquittal for lying under oath during the Monica Lewinsky scandal -- when the 42nd president's legal team complained that they were being denied their rightful access to the candy.

To the wider public it may not have been the most consequential point of order, but Santorum was keenly aware of the injustice, and made a point of ensuring confectionary equity in even this most adversarial of scenarios.

To argue that the candy desk is some totem of bipartisan comity might be to sugar-coat the issue, however.

In Washington, even over-indulging on candy can be a party political issue, and the Democrats have thrown down the gauntlet with their own operation to rival Toomey's.

"My desk is now the candy desk. Yes, he's on the Republican side. I'm on the Democratic side," asserts Cory Booker, who generously doled out M&Ms, the brightly colored morsels of Americana made in his home state of New Jersey, during Donald Trump's impeachment trials.

Booker, though, says he's open to contributing some of his bounty to Toomey's trove of delights.

"Small acts of kindness make the world go round," he says with a grin.

Related Topics

Senate Century World Scandal Washington Vote Trump Americana Chamber Nepalese Rupee May August Democrats All From

Recent Stories

India reports 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, 248 more ..

India reports 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, 248 more deaths

26 minutes ago
 China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago
 Sharjeel’s 101, Rumman’s hat-trick end Souther ..

Sharjeel’s 101, Rumman’s hat-trick end Southern Punjab’s semi-final hopes

43 minutes ago
 Local Press: COVID-19: It’s been challenging but ..

Local Press: COVID-19: It’s been challenging but we won

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th October 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.