Cannabis sales soar as Canadians hunker for coronavirus lockdown

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :To manage stress in the face of the coronavirus pandemic or just to pass the time under quarantine, Canadians and tourists have been lining up for several days at pot shops and flooding online cannabis retailers' sites to stock up on the mood-altering drug that was legalized here in 2018.

In front of the Societe Quebecoise du Cannabis (SQDC) boutique on Sainte-Catherine Street, Montreal's main commercial drive, a long line has formed before it even opens.

"We decided to quarantine, we're just going to look for 'weed' for the 15 days," says Maureen Duflot, 28. She arrived in Montreal Tuesday evening with her partner on the last flight from Paris before Canada closed its borders to foreigners.

Canadian public health authorities have urged travellers to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

"We'll see how it goes inside," she enthuses. "People are super nice, there is a great atmosphere, in contrast to the situation now in France."Canada legalized the recreational use of cannabis in October 2018, becoming only the second country in the world after Uruguay to do so.

"There are those who panic, others who are not taking the situation seriously enough. I decided to come and manage my stress by smoking cannabis," says Michel Benoit, a cameraman who had just learned he would be off work for a period "as a precaution against contracting or spreading the coronavirus."