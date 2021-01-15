UrduPoint.com
Cannavaro Back To China, Under Quarantine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Fabio Cannavaro arrived in Shanghai on Friday and is going through obligatory quarantine before being able to join up with his team Guangzhou Evergrande.

The 47-year-old former Italian skipper posted a picture on social media on Friday morning showing he landed in the Shanghai airport.

The Guangzhou side will gather next Friday to kick off their winter training without the presence of Cannavaro, currently under a 14-day quarantine.

Cannavaro's reign at Guangzhou Evergrande once looked to be all but over after the eight-time Chinese Super League champions crashed out of the AFC Champions League in the group stage early last December, ending a season without silverware.

