UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cannavaro On Cusp Of Second China Title After Coronavirus-hit Season

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Cannavaro on cusp of second China title after coronavirus-hit season

Shanghai, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A Chinese Super League season which began five months late and without spectators because of the coronavirus will reach its climax with Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande facing Jiangsu Suning in front of 7,000 fans.

The title decider takes place over two legs on neutral territory in Suzhou, with the first match on Sunday and second on Thursday.

In order to keep the players safe and make up for time lost to the pandemic, the CSL was vastly revamped when it kicked off in July.

Players and coaches have been kept away from the public in two secure "bubbles", in Suzhou and Dalian, although some spectators have been allowed to return in recent weeks.

The 16 teams have been engaged in a two-legged knockout competition to decide final league placings, rather than the regular home-and-away format.

Despite the disruption, the CSL has taken on a familiar hue with Cannavaro's Evergrande, the eight-time champions, two matches away from retaining their title.

The Italian World Cup-winner said he will have to put aside his friendship with Suning's Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu.

"I joked with him in the first stage of the league, hoping we can meet in the final," said the 47-year-old, after his side beat Beijing Guoan 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

"In fact, I don't think they have any obvious shortcomings across the pitch," added Cannavaro, whose title last season with Evergrande was his first major honour as a coach.

The teams met twice in the first phase of the CSL, with Evergrande winning the first match 2-1 but Suning reversing that scoreline in the return fixture.

Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho scored twice against Guoan and fellow Brazilian Anderson Talisca converted a penalty, but Cannavaro has concerns about their fitness over 90 minutes.

The Chinese Football Association has capped the number of spectators because of the virus but expects about 7,000 fans to attend each leg.

Related Topics

Football World China Suzhou Dalian Guangzhou Beijing Barcelona Anderson Hue July Sunday From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

9 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

9 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

10 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

9 hours ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.