'Can't Help But Cheer': Some In Japan Warm To Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

'Can't help but cheer': Some in Japan warm to Olympics

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :After months of opposition, some in Japan are warming to the pandemic-hit Olympics, with fans defying authorities to cheer athletes on public roads and rushing to snap up Games merchandise.

It hasn't hurt that Japan's athletes have enjoyed a gold rush in the first four days of the Games, triumphing in sports ranging from judo to skateboarding.

Fans are barred from almost all events over virus fears, and have been asked to stay away from competitions on public roads.

But they've been showing up anyway, determined for a glimpse of Olympic action.

"If you see these athletes running in front of you, you can't help but cheer for them," said 42-year-old Hirochika Takeda, who popped out of his apartment to see the women's triathlon passing by in the rain.

"I had questions about holding the Olympics right up until the opening ceremony," the IT professional said.

"But once the sport began, I started to feel that maybe this is a good thing." The Games opened on Friday, with tens of thousands of athletes, officials and media arriving in Japan from around the world.

Because of the virus, the Olympics are taking place under a state of emergency in Tokyo that means fans are barred from venues and there is high anxiety about rising infections.

But when the opening ceremony rolled around on Friday, thousands of people crowded around the Olympic Stadium to soak in the atmosphere and see the fireworks from outside, far outnumbering a group of anti-Games protesters.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

