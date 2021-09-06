UrduPoint.com

Cantlay Edges Rahm For US Tour Championship, $15 Mn Playoffs Payout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Cantlay edges Rahm for US Tour Championship, $15 mn playoffs payout

Washington, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Patrick Cantlay held off top-ranked Jon Rahm to win the US PGA Tour Championship Sunday and claim the $15 million FedEx Cup playoffs top prize.

Cantlay two-putted for birdie at the par-five 18th to cap a one-under par 69 that gave him a 21-under par total and a one-shot victory over Spain's Rahm, who made the second birdie of his two-under 68 at the final hole to finish on 20-under.

"Felt like a huge event," admitted Cantlay, who has said all week that he was trying to tune out the prospect of the monster payday and just play his game.

"I played great today. It hasn't even sunk in yet. I just kept telling myself to focus and lock in and I did a great job of that today.

" Cantlay came into the tournament staked to a two-shot lead under the staggered scoring system that awarded the 30 starters strokes based on their place in the playoff standings.

He led every day, with Rahm pushing hard but unable to get past him.

Cantlays third bogey of the day at the par-four 17th saw his lead shrink to one.

He responded with a booming drive up the middle of the fairway at the par-five 18th, where he two-putted for birdie from 11 feet.

Rahm pushed to the bitter end, his second shot at 18 tracking the pin only to bounce through the green and into the greenside rough from where he got up and down for birdie.

Related Topics

Job Lead Spain Sunday Event All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

7 hours ago
 &#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UA ..

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UAE&#039;s future: Rulers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

10 hours ago
 EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi ..

EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi until end of October

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.