Canucks celebrate return from outbreak with upset win over first place Leafs

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Bo Horvat scored the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks used a patchwork lineup to rally and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their first game since a serious Covid-19 outbreak halted their season on March 24.

Horvat's second goal of the game came just 79 seconds into the extra session, as the Canucks stormed back from a 2-0 deficit despite several of their players still trying to shake off the symptoms of the coronavirus, which engulfed the team and resulted in the NHL's worst outbreak.

Backup goaltender Braden Holtby was spectacular in net for Vancouver, making 37 saves, and Nils Hoglander tallied a goal and an assist at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Horvat opened the scoring for the Canucks at 16:23 of the second period by snapping a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle past Leaf netminder Jack Campbell.

In addition to Holtby, the team had reserve squad defensemen Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield in the lineup.

Vancouver last played almost four weeks ago, and at the peak of their outbreak, they had 21 players test positive.

Several developed symptoms that included fatigue, fever and vomiting as they got hit with one of the Covid variants that has provincial health experts in British Columbia scrambling to contain it.

The team was originally scheduled to return to play with back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers and Maple Leafs, but after players raised concerns about their safety, the first game back was delayed until Sunday.

Players Nate Schmidt and Jake Virtanen were still in Covid-19 protocol.

William Nylander returned from a five-game absence and scored a goal, Auston Matthews also scored, and Campbell made 21 saves for Toronto.

The Canucks are in sixth place in the all-Canadian division with a 17-18-3 record, while the first place Leafs have a four-point lead over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canucks have Monday off but will face the Maple Leafs again on Tuesday in Vancouver.