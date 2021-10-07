UrduPoint.com

Capacity-Building Session Held At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

Capacity-Building Session Held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised a capacity-building session to improve the performance of Alhamra staff and teach them how to behave with the visitors in a better way.

According to a spokesperson for the LAC, the session was held under the directions of LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi shared his experiences for enhancing the capacity of Alhamra officers and staff.

Deputy Director Muhammad Arif and Assistant Director Khuram Naveed also delivered lectures on improving the social attitudes and professional skills.

Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif said the institution's atmosphere could be kept pleasant only by adopting the attitude of mutual love and tolerance, adding that the delivery of professional skills could enhance the image of the organisation.

Others attending the session were Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Sobha Sadiq, Assistant Director Khurram Novel, Hajra Mahmood, and Samreen Bukhari.

Related Topics

Lahore Love

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

14 minutes ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

59 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Hammad Azhar discuss political, e ..

Prime Minister , Hammad Azhar discuss political, energy situation in country

4 minutes ago
 FM condoles with families of quake victims

FM condoles with families of quake victims

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.