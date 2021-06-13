UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cape Verde Receives COVID-19 Vaccines From China

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Cape Verde receives COVID-19 vaccines from China

PRAIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Cape Verde on Saturday received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses provided by China.

During the handover ceremony for the vaccines and over 50,000 syringes at the Nelson Mandela International Airport in the capital Praia, Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva expressed gratitude for China's support, saying his country would fulfill its vaccination plan to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by the end of this year.

"I would like to warmly thank the People's Republic of China for this contribution, for this donation which will allow us to strengthen our vaccination plan," the prime minister said, reiterating his country's commitment to fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Cape Verde Du Xiaocong said the Chinese government will continue to support Cape Verde to combat the pandemic and revive its economy, adding that he is ready to help the island country acquire more vaccines if necessary.

As of Friday, Cape Verde registered 31,512 COVID-19 cases, including 30,231 recoveries and 272 deaths. The country reported its first positive case on March 20, 2020.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Nelson Mandela China Praia Cape Verde March 2020 Government Airport

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

32 minutes ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

32 minutes ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

1 hour ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

2 hours ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.