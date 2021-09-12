(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAIA, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Cape Verdean hotels accommodated more than 21,000 customers in the second quarter of this year, double the previous quarter, the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) reported on Sunday.

According to the report on guests movement in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, hotels received 21,562 guests during this period, while the number of overnight stays increased from 28,912 in the first quarter to 87,719.

However, these figures are significantly lower than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, when Cape Verde received, 179,874 customers and 1,137,199 overnight stays in hotel establishments, and a record more than 819,000 tourists throughout the year.

According to the NIS, in Q2, Portugal remained "the main country from which tourists come" with 16.4 percent of the total number of received tourists.