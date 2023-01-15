UrduPoint.com

Capital Book Fair Underway In ICT

Published January 15, 2023

Capital Book Fair underway in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Three-day 'Capital Book Fair' organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is underway here at the Art and Craft Village, Islamabad.

The book fair, being arranged in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Department of libraries, would offer a variety of books at discounted prices at Art and Craft Village Islamabad, said a press release issued.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon visited the book festival reviewed arrangements and said that objective behind this festival was to encourage book reading among the young generation.

"In the age of the digital era, the ICT administration would encourage young writers, poets and intellectuals to adopt book reading", he added.

Talking to APP spokesperson ICT Abdullah Tabbasum said that the book festival would continue till January 16 (Sunday).

He said the purpose was to revive the book reading habits among the public, preserve literary cultural heritage and bring back the culture of books in society.

He said that around 60 book stalls were settled at the book fair offered a number of books by eminent scholars, political issues, historical write-ups of prominent researchers and much more.

He informed that food stalls, kids' play areas and a complete entertainment program would also be part of the festival.

