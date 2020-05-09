Capitals dump Leipsic after vulgar comments

Los Angeles, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The Washington Capitals decided to part ways with forward Brendan Leipsic on Friday after he made vulgar and disparaging comments on an social media chat group.

The 25-year old Canadian was placed on waivers by the NHL club after his Instagram group chat messages were leaked earlier this week.

The chat included inappropriate remarks about Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid's girlfriend and the wife of Vancouver Canucks player Tanner Pearson.

The Capitals said in a statement on Friday that putting Leipsic on unconditional waivers is the first step in terminating his contract.

The NHL condemned the misogynist comments and said action would be taken.

"There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum," the NHL said.

"We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved." Leipsic's younger brother, Jeremey, also participated in the group chat and was dropped from the University of Manitoba hockey team.

Leipsic, who has since deleted his Instagram account, issued an apology earlier, saying that he "fully recognized how inappropriate and offensive these comments are."Leipsic signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with Washington in July. Leipsic had 11 points in 61 games with the Capitals during the 2019-20 season.

He has collected 16 goals, 43 assists in 187 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Capitals and Canucks, where he was a teammate of Pearson.