Capo no more, Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' set to learn sentence

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :As a child living in poverty in Mexico, he peddled fruit just to eat. A lifetime later, as the world's most wanted drug lord, his empire was so vast he commanded a fleet of submarines to move his wares.

But having been convicted in February for flooding the United States with tons of cocaine, marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine over 25 years, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will now be sentenced in New York on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have requested life imprisonment, plus an extra 30 years for good measure.

While in prison for the last three-and-a-half years Guzman, 62, has lost much of the aura of the feared and, for many in Mexico, beloved drug kingpin he once enjoyed.

He lost weight and says he has health problems. Guzman's head is shaved and he wears humble blue prison garb. His trademark moustache is gone.

In May, his lawyers complained that his detention in solitary confinement in a high-security prison in Lower Manhattan violated the constitutional ban on "cruel and unusual punishment." "Mr Guzman has been over two years now without any access to fresh air or natural sunlight," his lawyers said, adding that he'd "been using toilet paper as makeshift earplugs.

" It has been a humiliating fall from a position of power and lifestyle of luxury for Guzman, whose nickname "El Chapo" translates as "shorty," due to his five-foot, two-inch (1.57-meter) frame.

In his heyday, the man towered over his rivals, casting a long shadow over Mexico's criminal underworld.

During Guzman's reign, his Sinaloa drug cartel's empire expanded across the globe, its tentacles stretching from the Americas to Europe and Asia.

After two prison breaks, Guzman was finally captured by Mexican marines in January 2016 and extradited to the United States in January 2017, ending his decades-long cat-and-mouse game with the authorities.

While his cartel is synonymous with violence and drug addiction, Guzman became a hero of Mexico's underworld, with musicians singing his praises in folk ballads known as "narcocorridos" -- tributes to drug capos.

He fooled the government with his cartel's engineering feats, building tunnels to ship drugs under the US-Mexico border and to help him escape the authorities.