UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Attack At Colombian Military Base Wounds 36

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Car bomb attack at Colombian military base wounds 36

Cúcuta, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A car bomb blast inside an army base in the Colombian city of Cucuta wounded 36 people Tuesday, officials said, blaming the attack to ELN guerillas.

The initial theory is that members of the National Liberation Army (ELN), the country's last recognized guerrilla group, were behind the attack, Defense minister Diego Molano said, as he condemned the "terrorist act." Involvement of FARC guerrillas that refused to sign a 2016 peace agreement with the government is also "a matter of investigation," the minister added.

Unknown people posing as public officials drove into the base on board a white Toyota van Tuesday afternoon, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

They then set off two explosions in the vehicle.

Colombian President Ivan Duque tweeted that he traveled to the scene of the blast "to directly supervise the situation.

" In 2019, Duque broke off negotiations ELN following a car bomb attack on a cadet school in southern Bogota that killed 22 students.

Cucuta, in northeastern Colombia near the border with Venezuela, is the capital of Norte de Santander department, a region where the ELN is active along with ex-FARC fighters, remnants of a demobilized Maoist insurgency, and numerous criminal gangs.

The various armed groups battle for control of 41,000 hectares of coca leaf in the region, as well as control of an important smuggling route to Venezuela and the Caribbean.

Colombia is in the midst of its worst outbreak of violence since the signing of the peace deal with FARC, which was Latin America's most powerful insurgency.

The country continues to reckon with the conflict that, over nearly 60 years, claimed more than nine million victims between the dead, missing and displaced.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Army Bomb Blast Vehicle Car Cucuta Bogota Santander Van Colombia Venezuela Border Criminals 2016 2019 Government Agreement Toyota Million

Recent Stories

UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for ..

8 hours ago

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

9 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SECâ€™s 1,000th meetin ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

10 hours ago

Murray eases through on comeback at Queen's

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.