Car Bomb Kills 6 In Northeast Syria: Observatory
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:00 PM
Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A car bomb in northeast Syria targeting a checkpoint killed six people, mostly fighters, near the border town of Ras al-Ain on Thursday, a war monitor said.
The blast in the village of Tal Halaf held by Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies also wounded 15 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies last year seized a 120-kilometre stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces, running from Ras al-Ain to Tal Abyad.