Car bomb kills 6 in northeast Syria: Observatory

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A car bomb in northeast Syria targeting a checkpoint killed six people, mostly fighters, near the border town of Ras al-Ain on Thursday, a war monitor said.

The blast in the village of Tal Halaf held by Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies also wounded 15 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies last year seized a 120-kilometre stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces, running from Ras al-Ain to Tal Abyad.