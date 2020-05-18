Car bomb kills at least five in east Afghanistan: officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Ghazni, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A car bomb attack targeting an Afghan intelligence agency installation in the eastern province of Ghazni killed at least five people on Monday, an official said.

"The terrorists have used a humvee in their attack.

They have targeted the National Directorate of Security unit in Ghazni city," Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman to the governor, told AFP.

He said five people were killed and 32 others were wounded. The interior ministry in Kabul and a health official in Ghazni also confirmed the attack.