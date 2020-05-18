UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Kills At Least Five In East Afghanistan: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:50 AM

Car bomb kills at least five in east Afghanistan: officials

Ghazni, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A car bomb attack targeting an Afghan intelligence agency installation in the eastern province of Ghazni killed at least five people on Monday, an official said.

"The terrorists have used a humvee in their attack.

They have targeted the National Directorate of Security unit in Ghazni city," Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman to the governor, told AFP.

He said five people were killed and 32 others were wounded. The interior ministry in Kabul and a health official in Ghazni also confirmed the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Governor Car Ghazni

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

11 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

11 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.