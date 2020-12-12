UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Hits Multiple Protesters In New York, Causing Injuries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Car hits multiple protesters in New York, causing injuries

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A motorist struck about half a dozen people taking part in a protest in New York City on Friday, causing injuries but no deaths, police and eyewitnesses said.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department told AFP that the vehicle hit "multiple" people in Manhattan's Murray Hill area at 4:08 pm (21:08 GMT).

"An unknown number of people have been injured. They have been taken to various hospitals. It is not thought that any of the injuries are life-threatening," he said.

The spokesman added that the driver, a woman, had stayed at the scene and was in custody.

The spokesman said it was "too early to tell" whether it was intentional or a traffic accident, and it is not yet known whether the driver will face charges.

Eyewitnesses said they saw at least six people hurt.

They were protesting against the detention of immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The protesters were marching in support of detainees on hunger strike.

Local media initially reported that the protest had been a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

ABC news said between 40 and 50 protesters were in the area at the time.

The outlet said the demonstration had spilled onto the street and that protesters had surrounded a car.

The car then drove into the protesters, injuring at least six of them, ABC added.

An eyewitness told NBC that the car was a navy BMW with two women, who were white, sitting in the front seats.

"They hit, to my knowledge, at least six of our non-violent protesters," she told the network, adding that she ran out of the car's way.

"I heard people screaming... I looked behind me, (and) a woman is plowing through," she said.

The protester added that she saw "bodies flying" through the air as people scrambled to get out of the vehicle's path.

"I look up, the car is speeding, people are trying to run. There were bodies and people fleeing to people sitting on the sidewalks who got hit."A protester called Joey, who declined to give his surname, told AFP that he thought the woman had accelerated into the crowd on purpose.

"It was absolutely intentional. (She) just drove right through," he said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Protest Police Driver Vehicle Car Traffic Manhattan New York Women Media BMW

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

11 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

11 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

11 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

11 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.