UrduPoint.com

Car Racing, Model Show, Music Carnival Opens In Handan Yongnian

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Car racing, model show, music carnival opens in Handan Yongnian

BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) ::The racing off-road life (Handan Yongnian Station) national track car championship has kicked off at Foshan Park, Yongnian District, Handan city, Hebei Province, China.

The competition is hosted by Jingchi Cultural Communication Handan Co., Ltd., and organized by love on the bowstring (Beijing) sports event co. ltd.

The national venue car championship has set million Yuan cash prize. The stadium is large-scale and is hailed as the ceiling of domestic private car events by the racing circle.

More than 100 national top racers from the national cross-country circle and major clubs, more than 500 racing cars, more than 2,000 vehicles participated in the competition, and more than 80,000 participants arrived at the scene, jointly building the glory of the cross-country life brand event.

This holiday, Handan Yongnian racing assembly, supermodel show, stars, racing cars roar, make visitors feel the wildness of motorcycles in the city.

In the city park, there are racing vehicles camps, light luxury tents, and under the starry sky, people can have a hot ancient city music party which gives them a unique and fashionable audio-visual feast.

With the roar of the racing car engine, more than 100 Chinese supermodels and off-road motorcycle elements complement each other, modern, fashionable and super cool.

The texture of heavy metals and the youthful and free holiday style make people appreciate the different beauty of China.

In the music competition, the stars of the frenzy motorcycle music festival are brilliant. Xue Zhiqian, Zhang Liangying, Yang Kun, Zhang Bichen, Wu Kequn, Xin Orchestra, Wang Jingwen, Dai Peini, Hanggai Band, South Expedition and North War NZBZ, Wufang Band and other more than 100 well-known singer bands will entertain people during the May Day holiday.

Motor motorcycle off-road life event came to Handan Yongnian, an ancient city and Taiji city, so that people can feel the charm of off-road racing at close range, enjoy the beautiful scenery and delicious food, which makes people amazed by the beauty of this thousand-year-old ancient city. Driven by the motorcycle off-road life brand, it can better promote the economic recovery and consumption vitality of the ancient city.

Wang Xiaoliang, Chairman of Love in Gongxian (Beijing) Sports Events Co., Ltd and Ping Zhaobo, Chairman of Jingchi Culture Communication Handan Co., Ltd invited the visitors to enjoy May Day, motorcycle off-road life.

Related Topics

Assembly Sports Music China Vehicles Car Foshan Handan Beijing Circle May Event From Top Million Love

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

40 minutes ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

41 minutes ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

1 hour ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

2 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.