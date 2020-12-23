CAR rebels seize city ahead of elections

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Rebels in the Central African Republic on Tuesday seized Bambari, the country's fourth-largest city, five days before nationwide elections, the local mayor, government and UN sources said.

"The town is under the control of armed groups," Bambari Mayor Abel Matchipata said, while a senior government official confirmed "they are in the town, we are waiting for reinforcements, which are on their way." The attack follows the government's accusations at the weekend that former president Francois Bozize was seeking to mount a coup with armed groups ahead of upcoming elections.

At CAR's request, Russia and Rwanda have sent military personnel to support the troubled country.

Bambari is located 380 kilometres (240 miles) northeast of the capital Bangui.

The attack, which began at 10 a.m., triggered a two-hour gunfight with car troops and the United Nations' peacekeeping force MINUSCA, sources in NGOs and the UN said.