CAR Rebels Seize Fourth-largest City, Says Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:11 AM

CAR rebels seize fourth-largest city, says mayor

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Rebels in the Central African Republic on Tuesday seized Bambari, the country's fourth-largest city, the local mayor, government and UN sources said.

"The town is under the control of armed groups.

There has been no violence towards local people," Bambari Mayor Abel Matchipata said, while a senior government official confirmed "they are in the town."The attack follows the government's accusations at the weekend that former president Francois Bozize was seeking to mount a coup with armed groups ahead of elections next Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

