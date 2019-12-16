UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Sector Weakness Saps Industrial Jobs In Germany

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:20 PM

Car sector weakness saps industrial jobs in Germany

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The number of people working in German manufacturing firms fell for the first time in nine years in December, official data showed Monday, with car industry jobs among the worst hit.

Overall, December brought a 0.2-percent month-on-month fall in industrial employment to just under 5.7 million, Federal statistics authority Destatis said in preliminary figures.

That was the first ebb since December 2010.

At 1.1 percent, the contraction was much sharper in the car industry, Germany's second-largest employer after machine tool making.

Several major carmakers including Volkswagen and Daimler have announced thousands of job cuts for the coming years.

The industry has for years battled to escape the after-effects of the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal that broke over VW in 2015 and has since spread to other manufacturers.

Meanwhile a forecast for the number of cars set to roll off German production lines this year showed the figure at a 22-year low of 4.

67 million.

"The fall in car production means Germany continues to lose significance in the global auto industry," said study author Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer of the Center Automotive Research.

Around the world, car markets have been battered by the effects of the American trade conflict with China.

"In a simple image, Donald Trump is putting workers in the German car industry on shorter hours," Dudenhoeffer said.

But structural reasons are also behind falling output in Germany.

Where in 1998 close to 12 percent of all cars sold worldwide were produced in Europe's powerhouse, the share has shrunk to below six percent this year, Dudenhoeffer said.

Germany's share of production has contracted as the country's powerful car manufacturers have grown their operations abroad, he added.

That makes Germany more dependent than ever on good trading relations, especially with China, Dudenhoeffer said.

The expert also forecast that German car production would begin growing again in 2021 after bottoming out next year.

Related Topics

World Scandal Europe China German Trump Car Job Germany December 2015 Market All Industry Share Volkswagen Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

7 minutes ago

PM Khan visits Bahrain to attend its National Day ..

30 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

51 minutes ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

53 minutes ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.