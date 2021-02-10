UrduPoint.com
Cardiff Trio Join Wales Six Nations Squad For Scotland Match

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Cardiff trio join Wales Six Nations squad for Scotland match

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Uncapped centre Willis Halaholo has been drafted into Wales' Six Nations squad alongside Cardiff teammates Lloyd Williams and James Botham for Saturday's match against Scotland.

New Zealand-born Halaholo, who qualifies for Wales on the grounds of residency, was called up to face the Barbarians in 2019 but suffered a serious knee injury just after being selected and was sidelined for 11 months.

He could make the bench for the trip to Murrayfield, with wing Hallam Amos, centre Johnny Williams, scrum-half Tomos Williams and flanker Dan Lydiate all ruled out following injuries in the 21-16 win over Ireland last weekend.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

