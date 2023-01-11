UrduPoint.com

Cardinal George Pell Dies Aged 81

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Cardinal George Pell -- a giant of the Catholic Church who was convicted and later cleared of sexual abuse in Australia -- has died in Rome aged 81, a church official confirmed Wednesday.

From humble beginnings in regional Australia, Pell climbed the ranks to become one of Pope Francis's most trusted advisers inside the Vatican.

But his meteoric rise was tainted by criminal convictions -- later quashed -- for molesting two Australian choir boys in the 1990s while he was the Archbishop of Melbourne.

"It is with deep sadness that I can confirm His Eminence, Cardinal George Pell, passed away in Rome in the early hours of this morning," Australian Archbishop Anthony Fisher said in a statement provided to AFP.

"This news comes as a great shock to all of us." While Church figures praised Pell's legacy, Australian lawyers confirmed on Wednesday they would plough ahead with a civil case that listed him as a co-defendant.

The case had been brought by the father of a former altar boy who alleged he was sexually abused by Pell.

"The claim will continue against the church and whatever estate Pell has left behind," Shine Lawyers said in a statement.

Pell died of complications related to a hip surgery he had undergone in a Rome hospital on Tuesday, according to the Vatican's official news website.

Before he was imprisoned in Australia, Pell was widely seen as the right-hand man of Pope Francis and the third most powerful figure in the church.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who describes himself as a non-practising Catholic, extended his condolences "to all those who will be mourning".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Lawyers Died Melbourne Rome Man George Criminals Church All Sad

Recent Stories

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

7 hours ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

7 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

7 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.