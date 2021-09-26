Cardinals set franchise record with 15th consecutive win

Los Angeles, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Tyler O'Neill blasted his 11th home run of the month as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 Saturday to set a club record with their 15th straight win.

The Cardinals fifth come-from-behind win in the streak has elevated them into the playoff picture after they were on the outside looking in when the month of September began.

The 15 wins in a row are tied for the fourth-longest streak in Major League Baseball history and another win over Chicago on Sunday would tie them for the third longest with the 1977 Kansas City Royals.

The longest streak belongs to the 2017 Cleveland Indians, who won 22 straight. The Oakland Athletics won 20 in 2002.

Besides O'Neill's homer, the Cardinals needed offense from Harrison Bader, who batted four-for-four in front of the crowd of 32,900 at Wrigley Field and has hits in his last six trips to the plate.

The Cardinals are now looking at the National League's wild-card berth and could play either the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers.