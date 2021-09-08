UrduPoint.com

Cargo Flight Route Launched Between China's Hefei, London

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Cargo flight route launched between China's Hefei, London

HEFEI, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) --:A cargo flight route linking Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, and London was launched Tuesday.

A signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement on the flight was held in Hefei Tuesday, marking the official opening of the route.

The air freight route, coordinated by JD Logistics, Inc.

, the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com, is expected to fill in the gap of cargo flight between Anhui and Europe, and meet the demand of air logistics from Hefei and its surrounding areas to Europe.

More international air routes will be launched in the next two years, linking Hefei with Japan, the Republic of Korea and countries in South America and East Europe, according to JD Logistics, Inc.

