UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cargo Ship Runs Aground In Canakkale, Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Cargo ship runs aground in Canakkale, Turkey

CANAKKALE, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :A rescue operation was launched Friday for a Turkish-flagged cargo ship that ran aground off the country's northwestern Canakkale province.

The incident occurred when a 70-meter-long (229-foot) cargo ship faced technical difficulties off Bozcaada, according to available information.

After the Banu-S lost control and ran aground in the eastern part of Bozcaada, the captain briefed authorities on the incident and rescue boats were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries, material loss, or pollution were reported from the incident.

Related Topics

Canakkale From

Recent Stories

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

32 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

45 minutes ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

57 minutes ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

1 hour ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.