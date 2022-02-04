Cargo ships waiting off Southern California pushed farther due to U.S. Navy exercises: report

(@FahadShabbir)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:Cargo ships waiting to unload in ports of Southern California had been pushed farther away from the shore as the U.S. Navy launched training exercises along the coast, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

Kipling Louttit, Executive Director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which coordinates shipping traffic and piloting vessels into the ports, was quoted as saying that only cargo ships cleared to dock within 72 hours were permitted within 50 miles since "the military is shooting missiles and guns six days a week.""We needed to spread the ships out, so we had to skip over the area. We now have them 150 miles offshore of Southern California. They are waiting along the Mexican coast and as far away as the Panama Canal," Louttit said.