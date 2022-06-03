Cargo transport tops 4 mln tonnes on China-Laos Railway

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The China-Laos Railway, half a year into its operation, has delivered more than 4 million tonnes of freight as of Thursday, China's railway operator said.

The transport volume of cross-border cargo came in at 647,000 tonnes during the period, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The train line also handled over 3.2 million passenger trips, said the operator.

Since December 2021, 21 Chinese regions have designated cross-border trains for freight transport along the railway, with goods including fertilizers, daily necessities, electronics and fruits.

As a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative, the 1,035-km China-Laos Railway connects China's Kunming with the Laotian capital Vientiane.