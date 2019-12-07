Caribbean island nation Dominica votes in general election

(@FahadShabbir)

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The small Caribbean island nation of Dominica voted in a general election Friday that was marred by a string of protests in recent weeks and claims of fraud.

The Labour Party (DLP) of incumbent Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit looks set for a sweeping victory, increasing its share of seats to 18 out of 21, according to preliminary results.

The election was the first since Dominica -- which is home to about 70,000 people -- was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The process has been blighted by controversy, with political opponents accusing Skerrit -- who has held the nation's top spot since 2004 -- of failing to implement promised electoral reforms, including voter identification cards, thus increasing the possibility of fraud.

Protestors had attempted to get the election postponed until February, but a battle through the courts for an injunction failed.

Demonstrations in Marigot and Salisbury -- both strongholds of the opposition United Workers' Party -- have seen roads blocked and debris set on fire.

Chief of Police Daniel Carbon said officers were forced to disperse crowds using rubber bullets and tear gas on Thursday.

Businessman Ronald Astaphan told AFP he was disappointed with the ballot results.

"This is not what a lot of Dominicans had hoped for, but it was expected because we did not get the reforms we wanted. When I went to vote I presented my passport but no one even bothered to look at it," Astaphan said.

Among the DLP's successful candidates was Skerrit's wife, Melissa, whose political debut saw her claim the Roseau Central seat. The mother-of-two had made a name for herself with her charitable ventures for children and the elderly.