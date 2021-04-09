UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caribbean Island Orders Evacuations After Volcano Warning

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Caribbean island orders evacuations after volcano warning

Washington, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The threat of a volcanic eruption has triggered evacuation orders on the eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the deployment of several cruise ships to house thousands forced to leave their homes.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said the island was on red alert after a shift in volcanic activity at the La Soufriere crater and told residents in northern areas to move to safety immediately.

"I have issued an evacuation order to all residents living in the RED ZONES on the North East and the North West of the island," he wrote in a tweet late Thursday.

The order came after scientists monitoring the volcano warned authorities they had detected magma moving towards its surface.

The island's National Emergency Management Organisation said there was a "substantial prospect of disaster." The volcano was spitting steam late Thursday, according to images shared by the University of West Indies Seismic Research Centre, which monitors volcanic activity in the eastern Caribbean.

Around 16,000 people live in the declared red zones on what is the biggest island in the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines chain.

Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises said in a press release they were sending two ships to assist the evacuation effort.

Gonsalves said two more ships from cruise liner company Carnival were also on their way.

Those evacuated would be taken to shelters elsewhere in the island chain or other Caribbean territories that have offered assistance, such as Barbados and Saint Lucia, according to local media.

La Soufriere has not erupted since 1979, and its largest eruption happened over a century ago, killing more than 1,000 people in 1902.

Related Topics

Century Company Alert Barbados Saint Lucia Media All From

Recent Stories

The biggest Nokia phone launch yetintroduces a new ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 105 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

10 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

10 hours ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.