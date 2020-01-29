UrduPoint.com
Caribbean Quake Rocks Cuban Capital Havana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:30 AM

Caribbean quake rocks Cuban capital Havana

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A major earthquake that hit the Caribbean Tuesday rocked the Cuban capital Havana, causing buildings to be evacuated and briefly sending hundreds of people into the streets.

The quake rattled several tall buildings in the city, which were immediately evacuated.

The earthquake was felt in several provinces including Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba in the east, Cienfuegos in the center and Havana in the northwest, the official Cubadebate website reported.

There were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, however, and once the initial alarm had passed, people were allowed back into the buildings that had evacuated.

The US Geological Survey reported the 7.7 magnitude quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), at 1910 GMT -- 125 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

A Caribbean-wide tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center but lifted about two hours later. And Cuba's Seismology Service said there was no danger of a tsunami on the island.

