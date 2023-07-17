Open Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Factfile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Carlos Alcaraz factfile

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Factfile on Carlos Alcaraz who on Sunday won his first Wimbledon title and second career major: Name: Carlos Alcaraz date of birth: May 5, 2003 Place of birth: El Palmar, Murcia, Spain Professional debut: 2018 Career earnings: $19,634,952 World ranking: 1 Career honours Titles: 12 Grand Slams: 2 US Open (1) -- 2022 Wimbledon (1) -- 2023 Year ending world number one (1) -- 2022

Related Topics

World Murcia Spain May Sunday 2018 Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

1 hour ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

3 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

4 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

7 hours ago
UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

8 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

8 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

9 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

9 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous