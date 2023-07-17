Carlos Alcaraz factfile

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Factfile on Carlos Alcaraz who on Sunday won his first Wimbledon title and second career major: Name: Carlos Alcaraz date of birth: May 5, 2003 Place of birth: El Palmar, Murcia, Spain Professional debut: 2018 Career earnings: $19,634,952 World ranking: 1 Career honours Titles: 12 Grand Slams: 2 US Open (1) -- 2022 Wimbledon (1) -- 2023 Year ending world number one (1) -- 2022