UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carlos Cruz-Diez, Major Figure In Kinetic Art, Dies Aged 95

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Carlos Cruz-Diez, major figure in kinetic art, dies aged 95

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Carlos Cruz-Diez, one of the major figures in kinetic art, has died at the age of 95 in Paris, his family announced Sunday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Carlos Eduardo Cruz-Diez," said a statement from the family posted on the artist's website.

"Your love, your joy, your teachings and your colours, will remain forever in our hearts." The funeral would be held in private, the statement added.

The Franco-Venezuelan artist was born August 17 in 1923, in Caracas, and as a young student at the school of Fine Art there financed his studies by drawing comic books.

From 1960, he lived and worked in Paris.

"I started by painting slums, misery," he once said in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.

"I thought artists should be a reporter of their time and I was very admiring of the Flemish paintings such as Brueghel," he said.

"A very long and painful reflection led me not towards abstraction but towards invention. By default. When I understood that paintings could not change social problems." In a career spanning 70 years, Cruz-Diez focused much of his attention on research into the theory of colour, applying it in his work.

His work is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Tate Modern in London and the Pompidou Centre in Paris.

Although he settled in Paris and eventually acquired French nationality, his art remains anchored in his native Venezuela.

One of his most large-scale works is the one covering the walls and floor of the Simon Bolivar International Airport at Caracas. Another can be found in the capital's Plaza Venezuela.

He founded three art workshops, in Caracas, in Paris and in Panama, as well as the Cruz-Diez Art Foundation in Houston, Texas, his website noted.

Related Topics

Student Fine Died Young London Paris Houston New York Caracas Panama Venezuela August Sunday Family From Airport Love Sad

Recent Stories

Second round of 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu ..

3 hours ago

UAE provides Hais General Hospital in Yemen with s ..

3 hours ago

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

5 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.