UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carrefour Shares Plunge In Brazil After Killing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Carrefour shares plunge in Brazil after killing

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :International supermarket giant Carrefour's shares plunged in Brazil on Monday, days after two white security guards at one of its stores killed a black customer, triggering widespread protests.

Shares in the French group's Brazilian unit were down six percent in afternoon trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange after a video went viral of the guards beating 40-year-old welder Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas to death outside one of its stores in the southern city of Porto Alegre.

Carrefour shares suffered the biggest losses on the day, even as the Ibovespa index overall gained around one percent.

In Paris, Carrefour shares closed down 2.

21 percent.

Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard was swift to condemn the killing as a "horrible act," send his condolences to the victim's family and cut ties with the private security company that supplied the two guards.

But Carrefour has nevertheless faced a wave of boycott calls and sometimes violent protests outside its stores across Brazil, drawing comparisons with the killing of George Floyd in the United States in May and the ensuing protests.

The killing came on the eve of Black Consciousness Day in Brazil, where around 55 percent of the population of 212 million identifies as black or mixed-race.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Company Porto Alegre Sao Paulo Paris George Brazil United States May Family Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

6 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

1 hour ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

1 hour ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

42 minutes ago

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors Fr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.