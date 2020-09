(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain defeated Canada's Denis Shapovalov in five sets to reach the US Open semi-finals early Wednesday.

The 20th seed overcame his 12th-seeded opponent 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 0-6, 6-3 in 4hr 8min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.