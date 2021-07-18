UrduPoint.com
Carreno Busta Wins In Hamburg For Maiden ATP 500 Title

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Carreno Busta wins in Hamburg for maiden ATP 500 title

Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Former world number 10 Pablo Carreno Busta clinched his first ATP 500 title with Sunday's 6-2, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic securing the Hamburg crown.

Spaniard Carrena Busta, 30, second seed in Germany, has now a career high 17 victories on clay this season and did not drop a set all week in the tournament.

Serbian Krajinovic, sixth seed, lost in his first ATP final since 2019's Stockholm Open after surprising world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in Friday's quarter-final.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

