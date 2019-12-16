UrduPoint.com
Cars Torched Near US Embassy In Athens

Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:10 PM

Cars torched near US embassy in Athens

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Seven cars were burned near the US embassy in Athens on Monday, state agency ANA said. Nobody was hurt.

The pre-dawn arson attack is consistent with prior far-left acts.

Police found an empty plastic bottle on the scene, a few blocks behind the embassy, ANA said.

Greek far-left and anarchist groups often carry out arson attacks against foreign embassy and business targets in the country.

