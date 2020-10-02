Carter takes NBA sportsmanship award after 22-year career

New York, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Vince Carter, who retired in June after a 22-season NBA career, was named Thursday as the 2019-20 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner.

The 43-year-old US playmaker, who began his NBA career with Toronto in 1998, played his final game on March 11 for Atlanta against New York just before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team nominated a player for the award and a panel of league executives trimmed the field to six finalists, with current NBA players selecting the winner.

Carter received 143 of 266 first-place votes and 2,520 total points in balloting by NBA players.

Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple was second on 1,746 points with Oklahoma City center Steven Adams of New Zealand placing third on 1,632.

It marked the second time an Atlanta player had won the award after Kyle Korver in 2015.

Carter was an eight-time NBA All-Star and the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year. With 1,541 NBA appearances, Carter ranks third in all-time games played. he is the only player to have played in four difference decades.

Carter ranks 19th on the NBA all-time scoring list with 25,728 points and sixth in career 3-pointers with 2,290.