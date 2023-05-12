UrduPoint.com

Cartier-maker Richemont Posts Record Sales

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Cartier-maker Richemont posts record sales

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Swiss luxury giant Richemont, whose brands include Cartier, reported record annual sales on Friday, with a big rebound in China after the country ended its zero-Covid measures.

Richemont said sales jumped 19 per cent to a forecast-beating 19.9 billion Euros ($21.7 billion) in its 2022-2023 financial year ending in March.

The company's earnings were boosted by US and middle Eastern tourists returning to Europe and a jump in sales in Asia between January and March.

Asian sales had fallen in the previous quarter as a surge in Covid infections in China, including among its staff, forced the closure of shops.

But they bounced back as the country emerged from almost three years of Covid restrictions, which were lifted in December.

Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said he now expects Chinese tourists to return to Europe, where they were major customers at luxury stores before the pandemic.

"We are starting to see individual Chinese (travellers)," Richemont said during a conference call. "We have not yet seen signs of Chinese groups." "But do I think that they will come back? Yes," he added.

European luxury groups have posted bumper sales as China has emerged from Covid restrictions.

Richemont's rebound was down largely to jewellery sales, with a 21 per cent increase in sales year-on-year.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy, analyst at investment manager Vontobel, said it was "spectacular sales growth." "Richemont reported strong sales growth at constant currencies which surpassed the highest estimates on the market," he said.

Rupert also insisted that Cartier is "not for sale" when asked about rumours that rival French luxury group LVMH is considering an offer.

Richemont's other brands include Piaget, Montblanc and Chloe.

Related Topics

Europe China Company Sale January March December Market From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mo ..

4 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden ..

Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Kh ..

Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Khan, says PM Shehbaz

12 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency again ..

Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency against miscreants

16 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.