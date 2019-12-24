Cartoon Muslims in India publicity blitz after deadly protest

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :India's ruling party launched a video with animated Muslim characters on social media Monday in a publicity blitz aiming to bust "myths" around a new citizenship law that has sparked deadly protests.

The law has stoked concerns that Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to marginalise India's Muslim minority.

The short video clip shows two bearded men in traditional Muslim clothing discussing the legislation before concluding that the country can only progress if there is "peace and brotherhood".

Twenty-five people have died in protests so far, but demonstrations took place Monday in Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi with no violence reported.

In Kolkata, demonstrators marched in favour of the law.

The video was released by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on its Twitter handle after Modi on Sunday said Muslims "don't need to worry" about the new law.

The ruling right-wing government also carried an advertisement across all national dailies with a "myths vs facts" explainer saying the law was not against India's 200 million Muslims.

The message also stated that there were no immediate plans to roll out a nationwide register of citizens. Muslims and others fear they could become stateless if they are unable to prove they are Indian.

Even if the register were rolled out, "the guidelines would be framed such that no Indian citizen would face any harassment whatsoever", the advertisement read.