UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cartoon Muslims In India Publicity Blitz After Deadly Protest

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Cartoon Muslims in India publicity blitz after deadly protest

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :India's ruling party launched a video with animated Muslim characters on social media Monday in a publicity blitz aiming to bust "myths" around a new citizenship law that has sparked deadly protests.

The law has stoked concerns that Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to marginalise India's Muslim minority.

The short video clip shows two bearded men in traditional Muslim clothing discussing the legislation before concluding that the country can only progress if there is "peace and brotherhood".

Twenty-five people have died in protests so far, but demonstrations took place Monday in Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi with no violence reported.

In Kolkata, demonstrators marched in favour of the law.

The video was released by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on its Twitter handle after Modi on Sunday said Muslims "don't need to worry" about the new law.

The ruling right-wing government also carried an advertisement across all national dailies with a "myths vs facts" explainer saying the law was not against India's 200 million Muslims.

The message also stated that there were no immediate plans to roll out a nationwide register of citizens. Muslims and others fear they could become stateless if they are unable to prove they are Indian.

Even if the register were rolled out, "the guidelines would be framed such that no Indian citizen would face any harassment whatsoever", the advertisement read.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Minority Social Media Twitter Narendra Modi Died Chennai Bangalore Kolkata Progress Citizenship Sunday Muslim All Government Million

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

27 minutes ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ECSSR Tolerance and Coe ..

2 hours ago

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.