Caruso wins on Vuelta mountain as Roglic tightens grip

(@FahadShabbir)

Alto de Velifique, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Bahrain Victorious rider Damiano Caruso won Sunday's mountainous stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana as Primoz Roglic strengthened his grip on the overall lead, coming second ahead of Movistar's Enric Mas.

Colombian hope Egan Bernal was unable to follow Roglic and Mas as the competition stiffened on the upper reaches of a 13.2km ascent to Alto de Velefique.