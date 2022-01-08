UrduPoint.com

Case Of African Swine Fever Reported In Northern Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Case of African swine fever reported in northern Italy

Rome, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :A case of African swine fever has been detected in a wild boar in Italy, news agency ANSA said Friday, raising fears of a blow to the country's meat industry.

Highly transmissible and fatal for pig populations, the viral disease does not present a risk for human health, but poses serious repercussions for pork producers.

Italy is home to 8.9 million pigs, according to the national statistics office.

ANSA said the case was detected after tests on the carcass of a wild boar in Ovada in the northern Piedmont region.

The regional research body reported to have carried out the tests could not be reached for confirmation after hours Friday.

African swine fever has existed in Africa for decades.

In Italy, it has been endemic on the island of Sardinia since first appearing in 1978.

In western Europe, the virus was reported in Belgium in 2018, prompting China to ban all imports of Belgian pork.

After Germany confirmed its first case in a dead wild boar in 2020, China, Japan and South Korea, alongside Brazil and Argentina, also suspended German pork imports.

ANSA said the case had been referred to Italy's health ministry, which in turn would notify the World Organization for Animal Health and the European Commission.

Other countries in Europe to have reported cases include Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Moldavia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, according to France's agriculture ministry.

Related Topics

Africa Dead World Ukraine Russia Europe China Agriculture France German Germany Argentina Estonia Italy Brazil Belgium Bulgaria Belarus Poland Japan South Korea Romania Serbia Slovakia Lithuania Latvia 2018 2020 All Industry Million

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

1 hour ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

1 hour ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

1 hour ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.