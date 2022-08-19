UrduPoint.com

Casemiro Wants To Leave Real Madrid As Man Utd Close In

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid as Man Utd close in

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Friday Casemiro is keen to leave the European champions as Manchester United close in on the Brazilian international.

According to the BBC and The Athletic, United are set to pay an initial 60 million Euros (£51 million, $61 million) plus a further 10 million euros in add-ons for the 30-year-old.

"I spoke with him this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity and I and the club understand that," said Ancelotti "For what Casemiro has done for this club and the person that he is, we have to respect his wishes. Now there are negotiations, nothing is official and he remains a Real Madrid player, but his desire is to leave.

"If that happens and there is an agreement, we have the resources to replace him." Casemiro has won three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues during nine years at Madrid as he formed a formidable midfield trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

However, his place in Ancelotti's preferred starting line-up has come under threat by the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni this summer for a fee that could rise to 100 million euros.

United are badly in need of new recruits after a miserable start to Erik ten Hag's reign has left them bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

The Red Devils will reportedly make Casemiro one of the top earners in the Premier League with a four-year deal at Old Trafford along with a club option to extend that contract by an extra season.

A lack of new signings has been one of the issues blamed for embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford with Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia the only additions to Ten Hag's squad so far.

Worse could still be to come for United with Liverpool up next at Old Trafford on Monday.

Even if talks progress smoothly in the coming hours, Casemiro will not be registered in time to feature in that match.

Related Topics

Liverpool Progress Madrid Brighton Old Trafford Turkish Lira Manchester United Christian Agreement Top Real Madrid Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

20 minutes ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

32 minutes ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

55 minutes ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

2 hours ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.