(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Tampa Bay Rays skipper Kevin Cash and Miami Marlins boss Don Mattingly were named Major League Baseball's managers of the year on Tuesday.

Cash -- who guided the Rays to the World Series despite the team having the third-lowest payroll in baseball -- won the American League manager of the year award.

Mattingly meanwhile won the National League honor for helping take the Marlins to their first postseason appearance in 17 years.

Mattingly is just the fifth person in history to win manager of the year after being named most valuable player, joining Frank Robinson, Don Baylor, Kirk Gibson and Joe Torre.

The Marlins advanced to the postseason despite a chaotic start to the season which saw 18 members of the team's roster sidelined after a Covid-19 outbreak.

Cash's won the American League honors after a season which saw the team win reach the World Series where they were beaten in six games by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The manager of the year awards are chosen by the vote of members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Voting takes place before the start of the postseason so results in the playoffs are not taken into account.

Voters pick their candidates using a preferential voting system which carry different points tallies --- five points for first place, three for second place and one for third place.

Both Mattingly and Cash were overwhelming winners in their respective leagues. Mattingly took first with 124 points, ahead of San Diego Padres skipper Jayce Tingler with 71 points.

Cash accumulated 126 points, leading the Chicago White Sox's Rick Renteria with 61 points.