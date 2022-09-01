Cash-strapped Worcester cancel Glasgow rugby friendly

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Crisis-hit rugby union club Worcester have cancelled their pre-season match against Glasgow on Friday in a further sign of the problems that threaten the team's participation in the upcoming English Premiership season.

But there was better news for the club later Wednesday when co-owner Jason Whittingham said Worcester's players had been paid.

"We will fulfil the terms of our players' contracts and pay them in full for August today," he said in a statement published on social media.

He added that with payment of wages "in hand", he and co-owner Colin Goldring could focus on the "long-term survival of the club".

Worcester have been served a winding-up petition by British tax authorities over an unpaid bill, reported to be more than £6 million ($7 million, 7 million Euros), sparking fears of a mass exodus of players if the wage bill cannot be met.

Earlier, Worcester director of rugby Steve Diamond took to social media to post a statement saying the friendly away to Glasgow would not take place because his club's players and staff remain unpaid.

"It is unethical for professional players to play a full on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow," said the statement.

Worcester's opening match of the new English top-flight term is against London Irish on September 10.