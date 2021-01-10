UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Castres Overcome Third-minute Red Card To Down Agen In Top 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Castres overcome third-minute red card to down Agen in Top 14

Castres, France, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Castres had a player sent off inside the first four minutes for the second weekend in succession on Saturday but still carved out a 39-23 win over rock-bottom Agen in the French Top 14.

Last week, winger Yann David was red-carded in the fourth minute for a dangerous tackle on Josua Tuisova in the 15-14 win over Lyon.

On Saturday, it was Fijian winger Filipo Nakosi -- a half-brother of Tuisova -- who was sent off for a similar infringement after only three minutes.

Agen, who have now lost all 14 games this season, led 16-12 at the interval with winger Loris Tolot grabbing an early try and Paul Abadie kicking the extras as well as three penalties.

However, Castres finished the match with five tries in the bag from hooker Gaetan Barlot, winger Geoffrey Palis, who scored twice, prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin and Fijian centre Vilimoni Botitu.

Agen are now just one defeat from equalling the Top 14 record of 15 successive losses set by Perpignan in the 2018-2019 season.

Related Topics

Perpignan Agen Lyon David Turkish Lira All From Top

Recent Stories

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

48 minutes ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

49 minutes ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

2 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

1 hour ago

Indonesian C.G. expires of cardiac arrest

2 hours ago

Majority of Americans want immediate removal of Pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.